Louth make history with one-point triumph over Cork

Louth 1-09

Cork 1-08

Dan Bannon reports from Inniskeen

SAM MULROY MADE history with an additional time free kick to send Louth into the All-Ireland quarter-final for the first time in their history with a one-point triumph over Cork at Inniskeen.

The contest was dominated by the noise and colour of the Louth supporters and finished with a euphoric pitch invasion in the climactic finish.

For the second week in a row, cornerback Donal McKenny found the net to stir the emotions even more for the natives. The timing of the goal added the energy required to create history.

John Cleary’s side played their part in the dramatic affair. Cork quietened Louth for spells in the opening period with movement and possession.

Leesiders midfielder Colm O’Callaghan was once again superb, he kicked three points in the opening half. His play drove the visitors on while Ryan Burns also had his eye in for the hosts with a neat brace.

A huge turning point in the close encounter was Daniel O’Mahony’s goal. The full-back guided the ball over Niall McDonnell to give Cork a three-point advantage going in at half-time.

Louth played with more intent in the second period and were soon level, Mulroy responded to the goal before half-time and landed the first score of the second half.

Paul Mathews blazed over huge chance and an off-colour Brian Hurley crept Cork back in front.

Louth would not be denied however, McKenny once again followed up a Conor Grimes effort like Kerry the week previous and did enough to make Cork goalkeeper Christopher Kelly cough up the ball and for McKenny to lash home.

Cork were valiant losers, Chris Óg Jones came back and made it a tie game with a brace after McKenny’s inspiration.

Louth would not be denied, their never-ending season was not set to be finished. Up stepped Mulroy to send the Wee County into a maiden quarter-final draw in the morning.

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 0-4 (0-4f,), Donal McKenny 1-0, Craig Lennon 0-2, Ryan Burns 0-2, Paul Mathews 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Callaghan 0-3, Daniel O’Mahony 1-0, Chris Óg Jones 0-2, Brian Hurley 0-1, Rory Maguire Brian O’Driscoll 0-1

Louth

1. Niall McDonnell (St. Fechins);

2.Donal McKenny (Ardee St. Mary’s), 3.Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots), 4. Dan Corcoran (Geraldines);

9. Bevan Duffy (St. Fechins);

5.Conall McKeever (Clan Na Gael), 6. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots), 7. Craig Lennon (St Mochta’s);

8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattans), 15. Ciarán Byrne (St Mochta’s);

25. Conor Early (Na Fianna), 11. Ciarán Keenan (Ardee St. Mary’s), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets);

14. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtin), 13. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

SUBS

10. Paul Mathews (St. Fechins) for Byrne (26),

23. Leonard Grey (St. Patrick’s) for Early (63)

19. Liam Jackson (Ardee St. Mary’s) for Burns (67)

Cork:

1. Christopher Kelly (Eire Og);

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty);

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow);

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og);

24. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline);

14. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs).

SUBS:

19.Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty) for Walsh (23),

22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree )for Deane (51),

11. Seán Powter (Nemo Rangers) for Sherlock (57),

25.Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Cronin (60).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan Gaels)