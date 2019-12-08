This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Louth see off Meath in O'Byrne Cup and new Westmeath boss makes winning start

There was early season action in Leinster today.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 5:44 PM
Meath's Gavin McCoy in action against Louth's Tommy Durnin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THERE WAS A winning start for the footballers of Louth and hurlers of Westmeath today in their pre-season openers in Leinster.

At Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Louth saw off Meath by two points in their O’Byrne Cup opener. The only goal of the game arrived from a Sam Mulroy penalty in the 47th minute for Louth and proved crucial in the eventual 1-9 to 0-10 win.

Louth were in front 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and despite Meath drawing level in the second half, that Mulroy strike gave the Wee County some breathing space on the scoreboard.

Louth will face Offaly in Round 2 next Saturday afternoon with Meath travelling to play Westmeath.

New Westmeath hurling boss Shane O’Brien saw his charges claim success by 2-12 to 0-14 in the Walsh Cup at the expense of Carlow in Kinnegad. Goals in either half from Joey Boyle and Robbie Greville helped them triumph.

The tie between Dublin and Laois, scheduled for Parnell Park, was postponed with Carlow entertaining Laois next Sunday and Westmeath hosting Dublin.

Results

O’Byrne Cup

Louth 1-9 Meath 0-10

Walsh Cup

Westmeath 2-12 Carlow 0-14
Dublin v Laois – postponed

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie