Disappointment for Aidan O'Brien as Love ruled out of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

AIDAN O’BRIEN WILL rely on Snowfall and Broome in tomorrow’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after Love was declared a non-runner.

The multiple Group One-winning four-year-old was reported by France Galop to have been scratched after developing a temperature.

It is the second year running the Classic heroine has missed the ParisLongchamp showpiece, after being ruled out 12 months ago due to heavy ground.

France Galop said in a statement on Saturday evening: “The filly Love has been declared non-runner with a vet’s certificate after she developed a temperature during Saturday afternoon.”

Love had been due to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, with Ryan Moore aboard Snowfall and Yutaka Take partnering Broome.

Tom Marquand will take the ride on Alenquer and expects a bold effort from William Haggas’ charge – although mindful that this year’s Arc, which is a ‘win and you’re in’ qualifier for the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf, is of the highest calibre.

“I’m really looking forward to riding him and I think he’ll run a really big race,” he said.

“Whether that is good enough to put him in the frame, I don’t know, because it’s one of the best Arcs of my lifetime, and we won’t know until the race.

Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa is vying with Adayar for favouritism, after her fine run to finish second in last month’s Irish Champion Stakes, and her career record suggests she should not be too badly hindered by the going either.

“Tarnawa is very well, and I’m satisfied with her in every possible way,” Wels said of his filly, who won the Prix de l’Opera on the Arc card 12 months ago and went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“Her preparation has gone very well. She takes her training very well, and it’s been very straightforward since Leopardstown. She’s a very fit filly and I’ve been very happy with her.”

