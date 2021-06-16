Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 16 June 2021
Love delivers for Aidan O’Brien in Prince of Wales’ Stakes

Gavin Cromwell also celebrated success with Quick Suzy in the Queen Mary Stakes.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 538 Views 1 Comment
Love and Ryan Moore (left) coming home to win the Prince Of Wales' Stakes.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LOVE HAD TO battle hard for a triumphant return in what proved to be an epic renewal of the Prince of Wales’ Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien’s dual Classic heroine was back on a racecourse for the first time in 300 days, since completing a clean sweep of three 2020 victories when she added the Yorkshire Oaks to her 1000 Guineas and Oaks successes.

In the absence of Lord North, who would have been her market rival but was pulled out of his attempt to defend his crown here because of fast ground, 11-10 favourite Love made all – but had a fight on her hands all the way up the straight as James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup winner Audarya launched a persistent challenge.

But Love would not be denied and was on top at the line by three-quarters of a length from Audarya, who was also having her first run since last year, with O’Brien’s second-string Armory third.

Ryan Moore had the winner settled in front, with Audarya and My Oberon pulling hard behind, and Love’s relaxed demeanour – on the fast ground which suits her so well – helped her keep enough in hand when she needed it in the final two furlongs.

Earlier, trainer Gavin Cromwell celebrated success with his first-ever runner at Royal Ascot as Quick Suzy came home first in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Quick Suzy’s win also represented a first Royal Ascot success for jockey Gary Carroll, with favourite Twilight Gleaming a furlong behind in second and Cheerupsleepyjean another two lengths back in third.

About the author:

Press Association

