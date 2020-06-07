Love supreme in 1000 Guineas for O’Brien and Moore

Ryan Moore on his way to victory on Love today.

Ryan Moore on his way to victory on Love today.

LOVE BREEZED AWAY from the opposition to give Aidan O’Brien a sixth victory in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Ballydoyle handler fielded just one runner in the Classic and Love emphatically turned around last year’s Fillies’ Mile form with Quadrilateral to claim a cosy success under Ryan Moore.

Cloak Of Spirits set the early pace with 11-4 favourite Quadrilateral racing very keenly on her heels, while Moore settled Love (4-1) on the outside of the pack.

She travelled extremely well throughout the mile contest and when Moore gave the signal, Love picked up in fine style and shot clear in the final furlong to win by four and a quarter lengths.

Cloak Of Spirits kept on for second, with Quadrilateral a head back in third.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted with her. She was doing everything right all through the winter and the spring.

“She’s a lovely filly. We always thought she would get much further than a mile. She showed she got a mile last year and we always thought we’d start here and then maybe go on to the Oaks and I think that’s what the lads were thinking about doing.

“She was well and that was her target all the time.”