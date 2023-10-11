Hansen and Lowe included in Ireland team to face All Blacks

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been able to name Mack Hansen and James Lowe in his starting team for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

Hansen and Lowe had been doubts after suffering a calf issue and an eye injury, respectively, in last weekend’s pool-stage win over Scotland.

Advertisement

But Farrell has named both men in his unchanged starting XV to face the All Blacks in what is a huge boost for Ireland given how important Hansen and Lowe have become for this team.

However, Ireland have been dealt an injury blow with confirmation that second row James Ryan, who came off the bench against Scotland, has been ruled out with his wrist issue.

22-year-old Joe McCarthy, who has only four Ireland caps so far, comes into the matchday 23 in place of Ryan, while Jimmy O’Brien is included in the number 23 shirt and will make his first appearance of this World Cup.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].