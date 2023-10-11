Advertisement
Billy Stickland/INPHO Ireland wing Mack Hansen.
Team news
Hansen and Lowe included in Ireland team to face All Blacks
However, second row James Ryan will miss the World Cup quarter-final.
52 minutes ago
Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been able to name Mack Hansen and James Lowe in his starting team for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

Hansen and Lowe had been doubts after suffering a calf issue and an eye injury, respectively, in last weekend’s pool-stage win over Scotland.

But Farrell has named both men in his unchanged starting XV to face the All Blacks in what is a huge boost for Ireland given how important Hansen and Lowe have become for this team. 

However, Ireland have been dealt an injury blow with confirmation that second row James Ryan, who came off the bench against Scotland, has been ruled out with his wrist issue.

22-year-old Joe McCarthy, who has only four Ireland caps so far, comes into the matchday 23 in place of Ryan, while Jimmy O’Brien is included in the number 23 shirt and will make his first appearance of this World Cup.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. Iain Henderson
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Joe McCarthy
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

Author
Murray Kinsella
