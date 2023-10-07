Hansen, Lowe, and Ryan the injury concerns after Ireland's win

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell says Mack Hansen, James Lowe, and James Ryan will undergo further assessment of the injuries they picked up in their impressive 36-14 win over Scotland at the World Cup.

Ireland’s excellent six-try win earned them a quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris next weekend, but it came with an injury toll.

Hansen was forced off in the first half for a Head Injury Assessment [HIA] he returned from before he was replaced due to a calf issue.

Lowe didn’t return from half time after taking a blow to the face in the opening 40 minutes but Farrell indicated that the left wing is improving.

Second row Ryan appeared to aggravate the wrist injury he suffered against South Africa two weekends ago after coming off the bench in the second half and he will now be assessed further after finishing the game in clear pain.

“Obviously, we’ll see how they pull up in the morning but Mack went off with a HIA and when he came back on he felt his calf straight away, so we got him off,” said Farrell.

“James Ryan has a bit of a knock on his wrist that we have to assess more, so we’ll see how he is now.

“James Lowe got a bang in the eye, his eye shut and he couldn’t really see much. His vision was coming back towards the end of the game, which is good.

“Then, a few more bangs and bruises that we’ll need to assess tomorrow.”

Ireland are also still assessing centre Robbie Henshaw, who missed the game against Scotland due to a hamstring injury. Farrell previously said Henshaw will be sidelined for a minimum of a “couple of weeks.”

Henshaw did some light running at Ireland’s captain’s run yesterday, but he and Keith Earls were the only two members of the 33-man World Cup squad who did not take part in the warm-up before the win over Scotland tonight.

More to follow…