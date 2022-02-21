Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 21 February 2022
James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien called up to Ireland's Six Nations squad

The 14 players who were released to their provinces last week are back in Ireland camp.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 21 Feb 2022, 11:46 AM
James Lowe returns to the Ireland squad.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER DUO JAMES Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have been called up to Ireland’s Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday’s round three clash with Italy in Dublin.

Lowe made an impressive return from his hamstring injury off the bench for Leinster during their bonus-point win over the Ospreys at the RDS on Saturday, scoring a superb long-range try with his first touch.

The 29-year-old was ruled out of the first two rounds of the Six Nations through injury but he underlined his fitness to Ireland boss Andy Farrell with his excellent showing over the weekend.

Nine-times capped Lowe, who was superb during the November Tests, will immediately come back into contention for a place in the Ireland team, although Connacht’s Mack Hansen has performed strongly on the left wing in his absence so far in the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Kildare man O’Brien has been handed his first official call-up to the senior Ireland squad.

The versatile Leinster man can play at fullback, on the wing, or at outside centre and has been a consistently excellent performer for his province. Former Ireland U20 international O’Brien came through Naas RFC and Newbridge College to break into the professional game.

Farrell has also welcomed the 14 players who were released to their provinces last week back into Ireland camp ahead of the Italy game.

Connacht’s Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan, Leinster’s Ryan Baird, Cian Healy and Jordan Larmour, Munster’s Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne, and Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, and Kieran Treadwell all return.

Ireland squad:

Loosehead props: Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne

Hookers: Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring, Dave Heffernan

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird 

Back rowsJack Conan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes

Scrum-halves: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Hume

Back threes: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Larmour, Mack Hansen, Mike Lowry, James Lowe, Jimmy O’Brien.

