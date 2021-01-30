BE PART OF THE TEAM

Lowry and Harrington break into top ten in Dubai as Casey leads entering final round

Shane Lowry shot 67 today while Harrington hit 69.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 1:05 PM
26 minutes ago 1,646 Views 1 Comment
A good third round for Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington (file photo)
Image: PA
IRISH DUO SHANE Lowry and Padraig Harrington both made up ground to break into the top 1o after the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic today.

Lowry shot 67 and Harrington carded 69 to leave both on seven-under but they are eight shots off the lead held by Paul Casey, the English player firing the lowest round of the day with 64.

Still the Irish pair will be pleased with their progress, particularly Lowry after his superb back nine. The 2019 Open champion enjoyed a bogey-free round and produced five birdies.

He started off by picking up a shot on the 2nd before seven straight pars followed and then his form improved noticeably on the back nine with birdies arriving on the 10th, 13th, 14th and 17th.

The Offaly native is joined in the group tied for 10th by Harrington after he shot 69 for the second successive day. Harrington birdied the 1st, 2nd, 8th, 10th and 15th but mixed that with dropped shots at the 9th and 13th. 

Casey leads the way on 15-under, one ahead of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and South Africa’s Brandon Stone is a further shot back.

Other players of note involved are Sergio Garcia tied for fourth on 10-under, Justin Rose on eight-under while Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood are part of the group with Lowry and Harrington.

