Champions Cup blow for Ulster as Lowry out for 6-8 weeks

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Michael Lowry will be out of action for 6-8 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

Lowry sustained the injury during Ulster’s Pro14 trip to South Africa, and is now set to miss key Pro14 games including the trip to play Munster on 9 November, along with back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup games against Bath (16 November) and Clermont Auvergne (22 November).

A six week recovery would put Lowry, 21, in contention to feature in the European home clash with Harlequins on 7 December. Ulster play the English side at The Stoop a week later, ahead of a Pro14 tie away to Leinster.

The versatile Ulster back came off the bench during Ulster’s 63-26 defeat at the Toyota Cheetahs on 5 October, and sat the out 42-17 win at the Southern Kings a week later.

Ulster also confirmed that Rob Lyttle (back) and Tommy O’Hagan (knee) will both be unavailable for Friday’s home game against Cardiff Blues.

Meanwhile, Cardiff will be without wing Owen Lane, who has been called up to the Wales World Cup squad to replace the injured Josh Navidi.

Ulster currently sit third in Conference A of the Pro14, having won two of their opening three games. Cardiff are fifth in Conference B with one win from three.