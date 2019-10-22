This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Champions Cup blow for Ulster as Lowry out for 6-8 weeks

Ulster back Michael Lowry is set to miss a string of key games after undergoing ankle surgery.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 2:35 PM
Ulster's Michael Lowry.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Ulster's Michael Lowry.
Ulster's Michael Lowry.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Michael Lowry will be out of action for 6-8 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

Lowry sustained the injury during Ulster’s Pro14 trip to South Africa, and is now set to miss key Pro14 games including the trip to play Munster on 9 November, along with back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup games against Bath (16 November) and Clermont Auvergne (22 November).

A six week recovery would put Lowry, 21, in contention to feature in the European home clash with Harlequins on 7 December. Ulster play the English side at The Stoop a week later, ahead of a Pro14 tie away to Leinster.

The versatile Ulster back came off the bench during Ulster’s 63-26 defeat at the Toyota Cheetahs on 5 October,  and sat the out 42-17 win at the Southern Kings a week later.

Ulster also confirmed that Rob Lyttle (back) and Tommy O’Hagan (knee) will both be unavailable for Friday’s home game against Cardiff Blues. 

Meanwhile, Cardiff will be without wing Owen Lane, who has been called up to the Wales World Cup squad to replace the injured Josh Navidi.

Ulster currently sit third in Conference A of the Pro14, having won two of their opening three games. Cardiff are fifth in Conference B with one win from three.

Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

