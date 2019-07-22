This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 July, 2019
'I cried in the Carnoustie car park': Lowry's remarkable turnaround

Lowry has enjoyed a superb year, with his Open triumph following success in Abu Dhabi back in January.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jul 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,978 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4733909
Lowry during his post-round press conference.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Lowry during his post-round press conference.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AN EMOTIONAL SHANE Lowry said he cried in a car park at Carnoustie after missing the cut at last year’s Open Championship, as he clinched the Claret Jug in style at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

Lowry scored a gritty one-over 72 in demanding conditions, where high winds and intermittent heavy rain made life difficult for the field, to seal a six-shot victory from Tommy Fleetwood.

The contrast to 12 months ago could not be more vast. Lowry had failed to make the weekend at The Open for a fourth straight year, plummeted to 92 in the world rankings and had lost some love for the game.

“I suppose I didn’t even know going out this morning if I was good enough to win a major. I knew I was able to put a few days together,” Lowry said. 

“I just went out there and tried to give my best. I’m here now, a major champion. I can’t believe I’m saying it, to be honest. I think the people around me really believed that I could, which helped me an awful lot. 

“I do remember a lot of times in the past when I’m down on myself and serious chats with Neil [Manchip, his coach], he always reminded me, he always said that I was going to win one, at least one, he said. So I suppose when the people around you really believe in you, it helps you an awful lot.

“I grew up holing putts back home to win The Open. I watched Paddy [Padraig Harrington] win his two Opens. I didn’t even know him back then. I’m obviously very good friends with him. 

“You go into Paddy’s house and the Claret Jug is sitting on the kitchen table, and I’m going to have one on my kitchen table as well. I said that to him, that’s going to be quite nice.

“Carnoustie, that just shows how fickle golf is. Golf is a weird sport and you never know what’s around the corner. That’s why you need to remind yourself, and you need other people there to remind you. You need to fight through the bad times.

“I sat in the car park in Carnoustie on Thursday, almost a year ago right to this week, and I cried. Golf wasn’t my friend at the time. 

Shane Lowry celebrates winning There were scenes of joy at Royal Portrush on Sunday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“It was something that become very stressful and it was weighing on me and I just didn’t like doing it. What a difference a year makes, I suppose.”

After his Carnoustie setback, Lowry split with long-term caddie Dermot Byrne and has seen a marked turn up in fortunes with Bo Martin carrying his bag, winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships, and recording top-10s at the RBC Heritage, US PGA Championship and Canadian Open prior to his victory at Portrush.

Lowry, who revealed Martin recently became a father, said his caddie helped him keep calm amid Sunday’s nerves.

“Bo’s been incredible in the last year,” he added. “He started caddying for me about September last year,which is about when I started playing well again.

He brought a new lease of life to me, he was unbelievable today. I kept telling him how nervous I was, how scared I was, how much I don’t want to mess it up. 

“He was great at keeping me in the moment. We’ve formed a great relationship. It was great for him today, they had a baby two weeks ago. He’s now become a very good friend of mine, to share it with someone close, it’s very special.”

Lowry was also able to share his winning moment with wife Wendy and daughter Iris, a moment he will cherish.

“I spotted my family when I walked around the corner to have a look at the green and I welled up a little bit. I still had to play a decent shot but luckily I did,” he said.

“Those pictures are everything. My wife knew that no matter what, she [Iris] should be there because had I lost she would console me.”

