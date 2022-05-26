Meadow starts with a tie in LPGA Match-Play

STEPHANIE MEADOW KICKED off the first day of the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play with a tie against Lim Kim.

At a boiling Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada, Meadow was one down heading into the 18th but shot par to take the hole and tie for half a point. The other Group 16 match-up saw Megan Khang tie with Andrea Lee. Next up the Team Ireland Olympian faces American Khang.

Meanwhile, Minjee Lee, coming off a seventh US LPGA title at the Founders Cup, launched her campaign with a 6&5 victory over Chun Young-in.

Australia’s Lee, ranked fourth in the world and the top seed in the 64-strong field, seized control with back-to-back birdies to win the third and fourth holes. She birdied six and seven and eagled the ninth before winning the 10th and 11th with pars.

Chun won the 12th with a birdie before Lee took the match when they halved the 13th.

“It was really fun today,” said Lee, whose victory two weeks ago in New Jersey was her first since she captured her maiden major at the Evian Championship last year.

“I made a bunch of birdies. It was nice to get done early today — it’s getting really hot.

“It’s nice to have played really well today and hopefully I can take it into tomorrow,” said Lee, who said her competitive nature made the tour’s rare foray into match-play especially enjoyable.

The first of three days of round-robin play featured quite a few lopsided results, including Malaysian Kelly Tan’s 7&6 victory over ailing American Danielle Kang.

Tan took a 1-up lead with a par at the second and never trailed.

She won six straight holes starting at the fifth — only three of them with birdies — as Kang, who withdrew from two of her last three events with back trouble, struggled to keep pace.

The American, who lives in Las Vegas and was hoping for a home-field boost in her return to competition, didn’t have a birdie and didn’t win a hole.

Mexico’s Gaby Lopez had a more encouraging return from back and neck troubles, beating South Korean veteran Chella Choi 6&5.

Lopez said her recent time off had benefitted her mentally as well as physically.

“Sometimes we get caught up so much into the bubble of golf and you’re so drawn into what are you doing wrong and what do you need to improve,” she said.

“Sometimes taking time off kind of fixes everything by itself.”

Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan got off to a strong start with a 3&2 victory over second-seeded Thai Atthaya Thitikul.

American Ally Ewing’s title defense got off to a stuttering start as she fell 6&5 to England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Germany’s Sophia Popov, runner-up to Ewing last year, fell 2&1 to South Korea’s Jenny Shin.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2022