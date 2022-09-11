Maguire's challenge fades as Ewing fires 67 to seize one-stroke LPGA lead

LEONA MAGUIRE’S CHALLENGE has faded at the LPGA Queen City Championship, the Cavan star now 10 shots adrift of leader Ally Ewing after three rounds in Cincinnati.

A disappointing 73 yesterday saw Maguire slip down the leaderboard, having been just six behind after her second-round 67.

But yesterday’s one-over-par round leaves her in a tie for 18th on six-under.

A double bogey on the 12th was the real blot on Maguire’s copybook, while she had bogeys on the eighth and 17th along with eagles on holes six, nine, 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Stephanie Meadow showed improvements with a 71, after making the cut by two shots.

The Antrim woman is one behind Maguire on five-under.

At the top yesterday, Ewing fired a five-under par 67 to seize a one-stroke lead over Mexico’s Maria Fassi.

The 29-year-old American opened the front and back nines with birdies and birdied all four par-5 holes to stand on 16-under 200 after 54 holes at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“My mindset was just to stay within myself and execute good shots and I did that really well,” said Ewing, who stumbled with a closing bogey.

“Unfortunate bogey on 18, it’s a tough hole, but really happy with how I played and how I handled myself and it leaves me in a good position for tomorrow.”

Fassi, chasing her first LPGA triumph, shot 67 as well to stand second with China’s Lin Xiyu third on 202 after a 70.

“The course started to be a lot more challenging,” Lin said. “The greens were really firm. Overall, I didn’t feel I played my best but I stayed really patient. I’m going to keep being positive and keep chasing it.”

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun, Australian Sarah Kemp and American Megan Khang shared fourth on 204 with South Korean Kim A-lim on 205 and American Andrea Lee on 206.

– © AFP 2022