Friday 17 June 2022
Ireland's Luca Connell agrees three-year deal at Barnsley following release from Celtic

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the Tykes, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jun 2022, 3:49 PM
Connell is an Ireland U21 international.
Image: Andrew Dowling/INPHO
Image: Andrew Dowling/INPHO

LUCA CONNELL HAS agreed a three-year deal with Barnsley following his release from Celtic. 

There were high hopes for the Ireland U21 international when he moved to Glasgow from Bolton Wanderers in 2019. 

Liverpool-born Connell had made his Championship debut at 17 and went on to appear 12 times for Bolton in the 2018/19 season. 

However, it didn’t work out as planned for the midfielder in Scotland. He was unable to break into the Hoops’ first team and spent two loan spells at Queen’s Park.

Despite having the option to extend his contract for another year, the Scottish Premiership winners opted to release him at the beginning of this month.  

But Connell, who was involved with Ireland’s senior team at a Portuguese training camp in 2019, has found a new home at Oakwell. 

The Tykes were relegated from the Championship last season – finishing bottom of the table. 

“I’m over the moon to finally get it done,” Connell said.

Over the years there’s been some speculation about it happening, but I’m finally here and I’m happy to be a Barnsley player.

“My agent is from Barnsley, so he’s told me about the history of the club. He brought [Conor] Hourihane and [Kieran] Trippier to the club, so there’s high standards. I just know that we need to bounce back to get this club back where it belongs.”

Barnsley chief executive, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are pleased that Luca has chosen Barnsley to continue his promising career and are looking forward to seeing his development in a Reds shirt.”

