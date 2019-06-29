Ireland's Luca Connell completes move to Celtic

CELTIC HAVE COMPLETED the signing of highly rated Ireland starlet Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers.

The Liverpool-born midfielder has agreed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions.

The 18-year-old has represented Ireland at under-age levels up to the under-19s and can also play in defence.

“It is unbelievable to sign for such a massive club, known all around the world,” Connell said after taking a tour of Celtic Park. He’ll join Neil Lennon and his new teammates at a training camp in Austria today.