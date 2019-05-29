This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Promising midfielder Connell ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2020 double-header

The Bolton Wanderers teenager has picked up a thigh injury ahead of qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 29 May 2019, 4:32 PM
40 minutes ago 1,220 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4659718
The 18-year-old training in Portugal last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The 18-year-old training in Portugal last week.
The 18-year-old training in Portugal last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LUCA CONNELL WILL not be making his senior international debut for Ireland next month.

The 18-year-old midfielder impressed manager Mick McCarthy enough with his performances for Bolton Wanderers to earn a surprise call-up to the squad ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar

Liverpool-born Connell spent last week getting settled into the group during the training camp in Portugal, and spoke about how thrilled he was to be included

However, the Ireland U19 international has picked up a thigh strain — ruling him out of the double-header. 

Mick McCarthy McCarthy speaking at today's media gig, hosted on behalf of Spar and Aviva. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“He was excellent [in the Algarve],” McCarthy said of the youngster, during today’s media briefing. 

He’s got a lovely personality about him. Really pleasant, young fella and he stood out in training. I was impressed with him. 

“I’ve just seen him saying goodbye to all the lads and each and everyone of them gave him a hug, [saying] ‘good luck’, ‘get fit’ and ‘see you next time’.

“Everybody took to him as a person and as a player, so it’s sad for him to be going as it was a good opportunity for him.”

McCarthy confirmed that he will not be calling up a replacement for Connell. 

