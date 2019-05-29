Promising midfielder Connell ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2020 double-header

The 18-year-old training in Portugal last week.

LUCA CONNELL WILL not be making his senior international debut for Ireland next month.

The 18-year-old midfielder impressed manager Mick McCarthy enough with his performances for Bolton Wanderers to earn a surprise call-up to the squad ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Liverpool-born Connell spent last week getting settled into the group during the training camp in Portugal, and spoke about how thrilled he was to be included.

However, the Ireland U19 international has picked up a thigh strain — ruling him out of the double-header.

“He was excellent [in the Algarve],” McCarthy said of the youngster, during today’s media briefing.

He’s got a lovely personality about him. Really pleasant, young fella and he stood out in training. I was impressed with him.

“I’ve just seen him saying goodbye to all the lads and each and everyone of them gave him a hug, [saying] ‘good luck’, ‘get fit’ and ‘see you next time’.

“Everybody took to him as a person and as a player, so it’s sad for him to be going as it was a good opportunity for him.”

McCarthy confirmed that he will not be calling up a replacement for Connell.

