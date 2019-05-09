Spurs hat-trick hero Moura breaks down in tears watching back winning goal

Moura points to the heavens last night. Source: Peter Dejong

THE PAST TWO night of Champions League football have been right up there with the best in terms of entertainment levels, as Tottenham emulated Liverpool by booking their place in next month’s final thanks to the most dramatic of comebacks.

Lucas Moura was the name on everyone’s lips as the Brazilian forward stepped up to the plate in the absence of captain Harry Kane to bag a hat-trick and end Ajax’s participation in the competition.

And the 26-year-old, who is the last player Spurs signed having arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018, couldn’t hold back the tears when he was shown his winning goal accompanied by Brazilian commentary in the mixed zone afterwards.

Football, bloody hell.

É IMPOSSÍVEL VOCÊ NÃO SE EMOCIONAR! @LucasMoura7 assistindo à narração do @jorgeiggor após a classificação HISTÓRICA do @SpursOfficial para a final da @ChampionsLeague é para QUEBRAR O TWITTER! 🎙️: @ArthurQuezada #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/uHGXyqQZaO — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) May 9, 2019

