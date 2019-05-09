This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Spurs hat-trick hero Moura breaks down in tears watching back winning goal

The Tottenham forward stole the show on a barely believable night for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

By Ben Blake Thursday 9 May 2019, 10:45 AM
48 minutes ago 1,372 Views 2 Comments
Netherlands Soccer Champions League Moura points to the heavens last night. Source: Peter Dejong

THE PAST TWO night of Champions League football have been right up there with the best in terms of entertainment levels, as Tottenham emulated Liverpool by booking their place in next month’s final thanks to the most dramatic of comebacks

Lucas Moura was the name on everyone’s lips as the Brazilian forward stepped up to the plate in the absence of captain Harry Kane to bag a hat-trick and end Ajax’s participation in the competition. 

And the 26-year-old, who is the last player Spurs signed having arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018, couldn’t hold back the tears when he was shown his winning goal accompanied by Brazilian commentary in the mixed zone afterwards.

Football, bloody hell. 

Ben Blake
