This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lucas Moura: Manchester City and Liverpool not invincible

After holding City to a draw, the winger thinks Spurs have it in them to press for silverware.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,882 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4781457
Lucas Moura celebrates against Manchester City
Lucas Moura celebrates against Manchester City
Lucas Moura celebrates against Manchester City

LUCAS MOURA BELIEVES Manchester City and Liverpool are beatable but warns Tottenham must avoid dropping “stupid points” to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs finished 26 points adrift of the top two last term as the champions and runners-up lost only a combined five matches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men managed to eke out a 2-2 draw away to an in-form City on the second weekend of the new season despite being outplayed for long periods, with Lucas securing a point when he nodded in Erik Lamela’s corner.

However, the Brazil international thinks Sunday’s home match against struggling Newcastle United is every bit as important if Tottenham are to keep the division’s standout sides in sight.

“It will be so difficult, they are favourites, but I think in football everything is possible – there is no invincible team,” Lucas told the Observer.

“Everything can happen and we need to believe that. We went to City and got a good result. We cannot lose stupid points at home as we did last season.

My objective and our objective is to win a trophy. We have a very good squad, an amazing structure, a lot of fans and we can dream of a trophy. I think it is possible and we will try.”

Lucas scored at the Etihad Stadium just 19 seconds after being introduced as a 56th-minute substitute.

manchester-city-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-etihad-stadium Lucas Moura scores against Manchester City last weekend. Source: Richard Sellers

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has developed a reputation for making important contributions off the bench but hopes not to be pigeonholed as a super-sub.

He was forced to settle for a cameo role in the Champions League final loss to Liverpool even after scoring a scintillating hat-trick in the semi-final triumph over Ajax.

“Of course, I was sad inside. I want to play,” the 27-year-old said.

But I know how to understand, I know how to respect and I know how difficult it is for [Pochettino] to choose 11 players. So that’s football.

“We need to be professional and keep working.”

He added: “I do know that the season is long, that there are a lot of games and I will have my opportunity.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie