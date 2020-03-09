This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal midfielder Torreira set to miss the rest of the season with broken ankle

The Uruguayan has been ruled out for between eight and 10 weeks.

By Gavan Casey Monday 9 Mar 2020, 11:02 AM
Torreira receives medical attention.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Torreira receives medical attention.
Torreira receives medical attention.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER LUCAS Torreira is set to miss the rest of the season as he recovers from a broken ankle suffered during the Gunners’ 2-0 FA Cup victory over Portsmouth last week.

The Uruguay international was taken off on a stretcher early during the fixture at Fratton Park and was later seen leaving the ground on crutches.

Arsenal confirmed he had suffered a fracture of his ankle towards the end of last week, and on Monday ruled him out for a period of between eight to 10 weeks following consultation with a specialist.

With the Premier League season currently due to end on 17 May, it’s unlikely that the 24-year-old will feature again this campaign considering he will need a number of weeks after that eight- to 10-week period to return to match fitness.

Arsenal are currently in ninth spot in the Premier League, five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United. The Gunners, though, have a game in hand, which is a trip to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Gavan Casey
