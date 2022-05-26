Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 26 May 2022
England defender Lucy Bronze to leave Man City

The 30-year-old rejoined City in 2020 after a spell with Lyon, having previously played for them from 2014 to 2017.

By Press Association Thursday 26 May 2022, 1:39 PM
Lucy Bronze in action against Chelsea during the league cup final.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND FULL-BACK LUCY Bronze will leave Manchester City at the end of her contract this summer.

The 30-year-old rejoined City in 2020 after a spell with Lyon, having previously played for them from 2014 to 2017.

Bronze made 111 appearances in total for City, scoring 14 goals.

In her first City stint, the full-back helped the club win the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup, and her second has included another triumph in each of the cup competitions.

A statement on City’s official website said: “Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future.”

Following the end of their 2021-22 season, City had already announced end-of-contract departures including Bronze’s international team-mate Georgia Stanway, who has joined Bayern Munich, and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir, linked with Real Madrid.

Bronze, a Champions League winner in each of her three seasons with Lyon, has played 88 times for England and also represented Great Britain at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. She was named Fifa Best Women’s Player of the Year in 2020.

