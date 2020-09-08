This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 September 2020
Man City sign England defender Bronze from European champions Lyon

The former Uefa women’s player of the year returns to her old club after winning three French titles and three Champions League medals.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 1:25 PM
Lucy Bronze is back at Manchester City.
Image: Twitter/Man City
Lucy Bronze is back at Manchester City.
Lucy Bronze is back at Manchester City.
Image: Twitter/Man City

ENGLAND WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City from Lyon on a two-year deal, the Women’s Super League club announced on Tuesday.

Bronze, 28, left City to join Lyon in 2017 and helped them cement their place as Europe’s leading women’s club as they won a glut of silverware, including three successive Champions League titles.

The defender, Uefa women’s player of the year in 2019, has 81 England caps.

“I feel like I’m returning as a better leader and person who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally too,” said Bronze.

Having already experienced everything that City has to offer as a club, it was a no-brainer for me when the offer came in and there isn’t another team in England that I would have looked at.”

Head coach Gareth Taylor described Taylor as an “unrivalled talent”.

“She joins us off the back of a hugely successful few years in France and being able to add a player of her quality to our already ambitious squad is incredibly exciting,” he said.

© AFP 2020

