Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 12 September 2021
Advertisement

Lucy Mulhall handed Ireland debut for opening World Cup qualifier

The Ireland sevens captain will start in tomorrow evening’s game against Spain in Parma.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 12:55 PM
37 minutes ago 630 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5547341
Lucy Mulhall in training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Lucy Mulhall in training this week.
Lucy Mulhall in training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has unveiled his selection for tomorrow’s opening World Cup qualifier against Spain [KO 5pm Irish time].

The starting XV includes Ireland sevens captain Lucy Mulhall, who’ll make her debut at centre.

Another newcomer features among the replacements, with Sam Monaghan also in contention to make for a first Ireland appearance at Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

“We have been building towards this tournament for a number of months now, and the players have put in a huge volume of work to get to this point,” Griggs said ahead of a game that will be streamed live on World Rugby’s YouTube channel.

“The 23 selected have the honour of representing the wider group as we set out to achieve our goal of Rugby World Cup qualification. Spain first up will provide a stern test and the group are fully focused on starting our campaign on the front foot.

“We are confident the combinations and cohesion built up through the Women’s Six Nations will stand us in good stead for the challenges ahead, and we’re now excited to get up and running on Monday evening.”

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

After the meeting with Spain, Ireland will face Italy (Sunday 19 September) and Scotland (Saturday 25 September).

Ireland (v Spain)

  • 15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)
  • 14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
  • 13. Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)
  • 12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • 11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
  • 1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • 4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • 5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)
  • 7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster – captain)
  • 8. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)
  • 17. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)
  • 18. Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby)
  • 19. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 20. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
  • 21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)
  • 22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)
  • 23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie