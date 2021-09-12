Lucy Mulhall handed Ireland debut for opening World Cup qualifier

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has unveiled his selection for tomorrow’s opening World Cup qualifier against Spain [KO 5pm Irish time].

The starting XV includes Ireland sevens captain Lucy Mulhall, who’ll make her debut at centre.

Another newcomer features among the replacements, with Sam Monaghan also in contention to make for a first Ireland appearance at Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

“We have been building towards this tournament for a number of months now, and the players have put in a huge volume of work to get to this point,” Griggs said ahead of a game that will be streamed live on World Rugby’s YouTube channel.

“The 23 selected have the honour of representing the wider group as we set out to achieve our goal of Rugby World Cup qualification. Spain first up will provide a stern test and the group are fully focused on starting our campaign on the front foot.

“We are confident the combinations and cohesion built up through the Women’s Six Nations will stand us in good stead for the challenges ahead, and we’re now excited to get up and running on Monday evening.”

After the meeting with Spain, Ireland will face Italy (Sunday 19 September) and Scotland (Saturday 25 September).

Ireland (v Spain)

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)

7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster – captain)

8. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Replacements: