'I'm just glad he saw me in an Irish shirt. I know how proud he was' - Quinn dedicates first goal to late grandfather

AFTER A DIFFICULT period off the field, Lucy Quinn really enjoyed her time on it in the Republic of Ireland’s record 11-0 win over Georgia.

The English-born Birmingham City attacker marked her fifth Irish cap with her first official goal, having linked up with the Girls In Green in September after a lengthy process.

“It’s definitely a good day at the office,” Quinn said after Ireland’s final World Cup qualifier of 2021 on Tuesday night. “It’s unreal to be a part of it.

“Obviously I’ve come into the squad quite recently, so it’s just been a great experience. To get on the scoresheet as well was something that I was happy with. I was really looking to get on it.

“I lost my grandad quite recently so that will be a nice one for the family, to dedicate that goal to him. His parents were Irish, so it was a nice little touch. I felt really happy and it was nice to see that one go in.”

Unfortunately none of her family were there in Tallaght Stadium to witness the special moment, all staying together in the Isle of Wight following the recent death.

They were surely tuned in from home, Quinn smiled, as she looked forward to the next reunion after a difficult time where football commitments kept her elsewhere more often than not.

“Obviously it’s tough. I was actually away from the family when we lost him and everyone else was together. We were away in Finland [with Ireland], so it was difficult.

“I know how proud he was of me and what I was doing, he was watching every game and stuff like that. It will be good now to get home and get back with the family and celebrate the goal and the win.

“It’s not always as glamorous as it looks [being a footballer], you sacrifice a lot. I’m just glad that he saw me in an Ireland shirt, which is ultimately what I wanted to achieve.”

Quinn has started every game since coming into Vera Pauw’s set-up. She was catapulted into the XI for Ireland’s final pre-World Cup qualifying campaign friendly against Australia, and opened her debut with an early goal-bound free-kick, though it went down as an own goal.

“Nobody can take that one away from me tonight,” she grinned after her Georgia goal, feeling like she’s on an upward trajectory in the green jersey.

“It’s never a given that you’re going to start, especially in such a talented squad. Obviously it’s nice that the manager has shown so much faith in me so far and you never want to let a manager down when they’ve done that.

“Obviously I’m new and I’m still learning all about the girls. Every time you get called into the team it feels like the first time, it’s been great so far. Hopefully with time, I will keep growing into the squad and become part of the furniture.”

The 28-year-old has been utilised as both a striker and a winger so far, though played a little deeper, behind Kyra Carusa up top, against Georgia. Having played that position at club level, she noted:

“I quite like it, it’s a role that I thought I could get a lot of joy with. I don’t mind being a striker either, but I do like to play other people through, link play, get crosses into the box, and run at people. I enjoyed it there tonight.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Like all involved, let’s be real, as Ireland bounced back from last week’s disappointing draw with Slovakia to move into the play-off spot in Group A at the halfway stage of the campaign.

“We were a little deflated. Obviously we got a point, which is important. When you process it a couple of days later, it gets a little less sore, but I don’t think we gave a good account of ourselves.

“We said throughout the week that we wanted to end the year with a bang and give everyone a good show here tonight, so I’m really glad that we were able to do that.

“We’ve set the standard tonight, we played some really good football and scored some really good goals. We’ve proven that we’re more than capable.”

“It will be a tough challenge away there,” Quinn added, looking forward to the next qualifier against runaway group leaders Sweden, “but if we go and show what we can do, then hopefully we will come away with a good result.”

And with her family “desperate to get over” to watch her in the green jersey, there’s plenty of opportunity for more memorable and enjoyable times on the field in 2022.