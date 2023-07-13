'Maybe the shackles were mentally released': From being dropped in April, to Ireland's World Cup squad

NOT MANY PLAYERS would have such a positive outlook on being dropped, but Lucy Quinn says it was “one of the best things that ever happened to me”.

Quinn had been an Ireland squad regular since making her debut against Australia in a 3-2 friendly win in September 2021, but was originally left out of Vera Pauw’s plans for April’s double-header against the USA.

The Birmingham City striker surely felt the World Cup dream was slipping away.

An injury to fellow English-born recruit Lily Agg saw her earn a late call-up, and Quinn grabbed the opportunity with both hands Stateside.

She went from Pauw’s standby list to Player of the Match in the second game against the back-to-back world champions, the manager later saying the “penny dropped just in time”.

Advertisement

“I’ve never taken any position for granted but when I didn’t make that one I was absolutely heartbroken,” Quinn recalls. “So when I was called in, it was my chance to give one last effort and leave no stone unturned.

“Maybe the shackles were mentally released. I just had to show my personality. Maybe it was a blessing in disguise and Vera needed to see more from me and I managed to pull more from myself. I’m glad it happened that way. I needed to find a way to give more.

“I’ve had many things slip by me at club level and in other aspects of my career, and I was determined that this was something that I wasn’t going to leave behind. Maybe I play better when I’m angry. I try to prove people wrong so perhaps it motivated me. And I want to push on now.

“I’ve gone from wanting to be in the squad to wanting to be in the team. I want to put my best foot forward and put myself in the best position. I want to kick on from this. I don’t want to go to a World Cup just to enjoy it. I want to thrive in whatever role I have, keep pushing myself because I really feel I have a whole lot more to give.”

An “honest conversation” with Pauw and playing with freedom ultimately helped her force her way back in. Along with her impressive club form at Birmingham.

She has since hit 15 international caps after cameos against Zambia and France, and secured a new club deal.

“I know what I am capable of,” Quinn stresses from Ireland’s World Cup camp in Brisbane.

“I like to think that bring a lot to this team, but sometimes maybe I’m too worried about what the team needs me to do and not showing what I can bring personally. Maybe it was a little bit of freedom in a way that it was now or never to show what I can bring as an individual. I think I managed to do that in moments in that game and that has helped massively with getting me on the plane.”

With her parents travelling out to the Land Down Under, Quinn is hoping she can again make her impact felt against the Matildas in next week’s historic opener.

Her Ireland career got off to the dream start against them, an early free-kick finding the back of the net at Tallaght Stadium two years ago. While the team have enjoyed an upward trajectory since, they now make their major tournament debut against Australia in seven days’ time.

“It’s really nice how it has come full circle,” Quinn concludes.

“I can’t take all the credit, but the record would suggest that ever since my debut the team has really kicked on throughout the campaign and has just grown in confidence.

“Qualifying for a major tournament in my first couple of years in international football is what dreams are made of, really.”