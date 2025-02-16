Ludvig Aberg claims second PGA Tour title with birdie blitz at Genesis Invitational

SWEDEN’S LUDVIG ABERG produced a brilliant finish to win his second PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational.

Aberg birdied four of the last six holes at Torrey Pines to complete a final round of 66 and finish 12-under par, a shot ahead of American Maverick McNealy.

McNealy had set the clubhouse target following a closing 64 but ultimately paid the price for covering the last five holes in one-over par.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Rodgers finished in a tie for third on nine-under par, with Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Denny McCarthy a shot further back.

There was disappointment for Rory McIlroy who failed to fire in his final round, shooting level par to finish on three-under in a tie for 17th place.

Chasing back-to-back PGA Tour wins, the world number three started the day five shots off the overnight lead but fell further back when he bogeyed the first.

McIlroy briefly rallied with birdies on the 13th and 15th but closed with a bogey at the last.

Seamus Power shot two-under on Sunday to finish a shot behind McIlroy and tied for 24th, while Shane Lowry also shot a final round of two-under to finish tied for 39th on two-over par.

At the top of the leaderboard, McNealy had to hole from 38 feet to save par on the first, but birdied the next five holes in a row and picked up another shot on the ninth to reach the turn in 30.

Further birdies on the 10th, 11th and 13th briefly gave McNealy a three-shot lead before he dropped his only shot of the day on the 14th after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Aberg, who had covered the front nine in 34, still need a strong finish to force himself into contention and duly birdied the 13th, 14th and 15th before two-putting from 70 feet for birdie on the par-five 18th.