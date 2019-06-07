This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Fulham winger Boa Morte named new Everton assistant manager

The 41-year-old is back in English football as Marco Silva’s number two at Goodison.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 4:25 PM
32 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4672956
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERTON HAVE ANNOUNCED Luis Boa Morte as their new assistant manager following the departure of Joao Pedro Sousa.

The 41-year-old has signed a two-year deal to replace Marco Silva’s long-term assistant Sousa, who stepped down from his position last week to become coach of Portuguese side Famalicao.

Everton have moved quickly to fill the void by appointing Boa Morte, who previously worked with Silva at Sporting Lisbon in 2014-15 when in charge of the under-19 side.

The former Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and West Ham forward has more recently spent time as assistant manager at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, helping them finish second in the league.

“I’m very happy to be joining Everton, a big club with so much history and tradition,” he told Everton’s official website.

“I’m excited to be working again with the manager, Marco Silva, who is a great coach and I would like to thank him for providing me with such a big opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and staff at the club when we return for pre-season training next month and start the preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League season.”

