Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

Luis Diaz in dreamland as he targets Champions League glory with Liverpool

The Reds face Real Madrid in Saturday’s final at the Stade de France in Paris.

By Press Association Friday 27 May 2022, 9:31 AM
43 minutes ago 614 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5775527
Luis Diaz is determined to win a cup treble.
Image: PA
Luis Diaz is determined to win a cup treble.
Luis Diaz is determined to win a cup treble.
Image: PA

LUIS DIAZ FEELS he is living a dream as he aims to cap an outstanding first season at Liverpool by winning the Champions League.

The exciting Colombia forward has been a revelation since joining the Reds from Porto in January.

His arrival gave Jurgen Klopp’s attack a timely injection of energy and then helped them maintain momentum as they chased what would have been an extraordinary quadruple.

They fell just short in their quest to add the Premier League title to the two domestic cups already won, but they can make instant amends in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“Always I have dreamed of winning the Champions League,” said Diaz.

“Even more so (to be playing) against a team like Real Madrid, for me I am living a great dream.

“I want to take advantage of these moments and be happy.”

Diaz, 25, has certainly hit the ground running at Anfield and immediately established himself as a key component of their feared attack.

That is no mean feat with manager Klopp’s other options including Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but Diaz is modest about his own contribution.

“I don’t believe so,” he said, when asked if he is the team’s most in-form player. “I think every one of us is in very good shape to compete at a high level, not only me.

“Everyone in the squad is in good form. I know if I am given the opportunity I will go out there to take advantage like always.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Real beat Liverpool when the two sides met in the 2018 final but, after their exhilarating title race with Manchester City in which both clubs hit remarkable standards of consistency, the Reds are considered favourites this time.

Diaz, however, insists that is not how anyone at Anfield is viewing the game as they head to Paris for the clash at the Stade de France.

“There are no favourites (considered) here,” he said. “We know that a final is contested minute by minute.

“We are going to give 100 per cent. We know what we have to do.

“Clearly, we know what Real Madrid have – what a great team they are, the experience they have – but we also have a great squad and our great game and we are going to counteract what they do.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie