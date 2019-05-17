This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luis Enrique backed by Spain despite continued absence for family reasons

The federation’s bosses insist there is no plan to replace him.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 6:02 PM
13 minutes ago 435 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4640599
Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Spain coach Luis Enrique.

LUIS ENRIQUE WILL not be replaced as Spain coach amid his continued absence for family reasons, according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) sporting director Jose Molina.

The former Barca coach had to return home to attend a family emergency instead of presiding over March’s 2-0 win over Malta and he is reported to have only had one meeting with the RFEF hierarchy since.

Assistant coach Robert Moreno took charge on that occasion and is expected to do so again in June when Spain face the Faroe Islands and Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Luis Enrique set to be absent for the same reason as before.

Reports in the Spanish media had suggested the national team were contemplating at least hiring a temporary replacement for Luis Enrique, with Deportivo Alaves coach Abelardo – a long-time friend of the 49-year-old — said to have been considered.

But Molina, also a former Spain international, insists Luis Enrique has the RFEF’s full support.

“The coach could not be here for the same reasons he left the camp in Malta, nor will he be in the camp for the two matches against the Faroe Islands and Sweden,” Molina told a news conference on Friday following Spain’s squad announcement.

“Thank you for the respect you have maintained for the situation that the coach is going through.

The commitment of the RFEF with Luis Enrique is total. That commitment is mutual and will continue in force. On our part there is no doubt about that.

“We hope to see him for a long time. It’s a difficult time and he has our help and confidence.

“It will be his staff who will take the day-to-day of the national team. They are in permanent contact with him.

“This situation does not have a deadline, we do not set any deadlines. We won’t have any change of coach.”

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie