Spain appoint new coach as Enrique steps down for personal reasons

Roberto Moreno will be Spain’s fourth head coach in 12 months.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 3:53 PM
28 minutes ago
Luis Enrique was appointed following last year's chaotic World Cup.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LUIS ENRIQUE HAS stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced today.

Moreno has been in charge for Spain’s last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament.

He will be Spain’s fourth head coach in 12 months, after Luis Enrique was appointed following last year’s chaotic World Cup, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked and Fernando Hierro installed in his place.

“Luis Enrique has informed us he will not continue as coach,” said RFEF president Luis Rubiales in a press conference.

“We completely respect his situation and continue to do so in the same way. I have to thank Luis Enrique for his time with the federation and the doors of the national team will always be open to him.”

Rubiales added: “Robert will take over as coach, with the same length of contract that was signed before. He will be in charge of taking us to and and overseeing a good showing at Euro 2020.”

