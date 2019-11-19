This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luis Enrique reappointed to Spain job after stepping down for personal reasons

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder’s nine-year-old daughter died from bone cancer earlier this year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 11:45 AM
11 minutes ago 292 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4897097
Luis Enrique.
Image: Carlos Sanchez Martinez
Luis Enrique.
Luis Enrique.
Image: Carlos Sanchez Martinez

LUIS ENRIQUE HAS been reinstated as Spain national team manager.

Spain swatted aside Romania 5-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday to confirm their participation at Euro 2020, but eyebrows were raised when head coach Roberto Moreno cancelled his post-match press conference following the match.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) called a snap press conference for this morning, and it was speculated that Enrique was ready to return to the hot seat after officially stepping down in June due to personal issues.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina spoke to journalists to confirm the news at the media briefing. 

Enrique didn’t initially reveal his reasons for vacating the job, but it became apparent in August when his nine-year-old daughter Xana tragically died of bone cancer in August.

Moreno, who was Enrique’s No 2, has guided Spain to a nine-match unbeaten run since his first match in a charge – a 2-0 win against Malta in March.

juventus-turin-vs-fc-barcelona Enrique with his daughter Xana in 2015. Source: DPA/PA Images

Despite struggling in October in away draws against Norway and Sweden, La Roja clicked in this international break with the 7-0 belting of Malta last Thursday prior to the Romania thrashing Following a 4-0 victory against the Faroe Islands in September, Moreno admitted the team was still connected to their former boss and dedicated the result to him.

It upsets me to talk about it, but this team is his [Luis Enrique's] more than anyone’s,” Moreno said post-match. “It is a tiny thing, but we wanted to dedicate it, especially here in El Molinon.”

Enrique was appointed Spain boss in July 2018 following a tumultuous World Cup in Russia that saw Julen Lopetegui sacked in the lead-up the tournament with Fernando Hierro taking over in the interim.

He previously managed Barcelona between 2014-17, winning the Champions League, two league titles and three Copas del Rey.

Enrique decided not to renew his contract when it expired in June 2017, before having a 13-month sabbatical prior to be appointed Spain boss.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie