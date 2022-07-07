Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 7 July 2022
Leeds continue signing spree with addition of Colombia's Luis Sinisterra

The exciting 23-year-old winger has penned a five-year deal at Elland Road.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 12:49 PM
37 minutes ago
Luis Sinisterra joins from Feyenoord.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

LEEDS UNITED HAVE officially announced the signing of Columbian international winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord.

23-year-old has joined the Premier League club on a five-year contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

Sinisterra is Leeds’ sixth new signing of this window, following Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, and Darko Gyabi in joining Jesse Marsch’s squad.

Leeds sold influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for a fee of £42 million, while the outstanding Raphinha is expected to leave this summer too. Chelsea, Barcelona, and Arsenal have all been linked with the Brazilian forward.

The signing of Sinisterra in a deal believed to be worth in excess of £2o million could somewhat offset the expected loss of Raphina.

Sinisterra has been with Feyenoord since joining as a 19-year-old in the summer of 2018. He made his senior Colombia debut in 2019 and has a total of five international caps to his name.

The Colombian had a brilliant season for the Dutch side in 2021/22, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists in his 49 appearances as Feyenoord finished third in the Eredivisie and reached the UEFA Conference League final.

Leeds manager Marsch will be hoping to see Sinisterra continue his prolific and productive form in England next season.

