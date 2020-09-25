BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 25 September 2020
'You deserved a proper goodbye... not to get kicked out' - Messi criticises Barca over Suarez treatment

Having decided to remain at the club, the Argentine superstar is unhappy with how his departing team-mate has been forced to leave.

By Press Association Friday 25 Sep 2020, 11:49 AM
53 minutes ago 1,753 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5214496
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi share a hug.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi share a hug.
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi share a hug.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIONEL MESSI SAYS nothing at Barcelona surprises him anymore with the captain adamant Luis Suarez has been “kicked out” of the club.

On Wednesday, it was announced Atletico Madrid had reached an agreement with their LaLiga rivals to sign the 33-year-old.

Ex-Liverpool striker Suarez scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barca following a £74 million move in 2014, but does not figure in the plans of new head coach Ronald Koeman, who replaced Quique Setien in August.

“It will be strange to see you with another shirt and much more to face you,” Messi said on Instagram.

“You deserved the goodbye for what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually.

And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me. I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you very much.”

Messi had informed Barcelona earlier this summer he wished to active a clause in his contract to leave on a free transfer, but has decided to remain at the Nou Camp for the season and will captain the side for a third consecutive campaign.

View this post on Instagram

Ya me venía haciendo la idea pero hoy entré al vestuario y me cayó la ficha de verdad. Que difícil va a ser no seguir compartiendo el día a día con vos, tanto en las canchas como afuera. Los vamos a extrañar muchísimo. Fueron muchos años, muchos mates, comidas, cenas... Muchas cosas que nunca se van a olvidar, todos los días juntos. Va a ser raro verte con otra camiseta y mucho más enfrentarte. Te merecías que te despidan como lo que sos: uno de los jugadores más importantes de la historia del club, consiguiendo cosas importantes tanto en lo grupal como individualmente. Y no que te echen como lo hicieron. Pero la verdad que a esta altura ya no me sorprende nada. Te deseo todo lo mejor en este nuevo desafío. Te quiero mucho, los quiero mucho. Hasta pronto, amigo.

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

 

Read next:

