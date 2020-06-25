This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
15-year-old becomes youngest ever La Liga player

Real Mallorca’s Luka Romero made history on Wednesday.

By AFP Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 12:07 AM
1 hour ago 1,441 Views 1 Comment
Luka Romero pictured during his debut.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Luka Romero pictured during his debut.
Luka Romero pictured during his debut.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MALLORCA’S Luka Romero made history on Wednesday by becoming the youngest player ever to play in La Liga, aged 15 years and 219 days.

Romero beat the record held for 81 years by Francisco Bao Rodriguez, known as Samson, who played on December 31, 1939 aged 15 and 255 days for Celta Vigo against Sevilla.

After training with Mallorca’s senior team for the first time on 1 June, Romero, who plays as an attacking midfielder, came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the game at Real Madrid.

Romero was born in Mexico but his family is Argentinian and he has already represented Argentina at U15 level. 

He is left-footed and has been likened to Spanish midfielder David Silva by Mallorca’s assistant coach Dani Pendin.

Mallorca are fighting relegation in La Liga. They sit 18th, three points away from safety with seven games left to play.

© – AFP 2020  

