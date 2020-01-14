Lukaku takes his red-hot run to six goals in four games

Inter Milan 4-1 Cagliari

ROMELU LUKAKU BAGGED another brace as Inter Milan booked their place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

The Belgium international opened the scoring after just 21 seconds against Cagliari, pouncing on a loose pass from Christian Oliva before finishing.

Borja Valero sent Inter in 2-0 up at the break before Lukaku headed his second of the evening — and his sixth goal in the last four games — to make it 3-0 on 49 minutes.

The double takes his tally to 18 goals in all competitions since his €80 million move from Manchester United in the summer.

Oliva went some way towards making amends when he scored Cagliari’s only goal on 72 minutes, giving the visitors some faint hope before Andrea Ranocchia added Inter’s fourth 10 minutes from time.

