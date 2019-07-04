This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inter Milan 'need to hurry' to sign Lukaku, warns agent

The Belgian has been linked with the Serie A side after hinting that his future could be away from Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 8:53 AM
23 minutes ago 629 Views 1 Comment
Lukaku in action for Man United earlier this year.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

ROMELU LUKAKU’S AGENT Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello said Inter are serious about signing the Manchester United striker but warned the Serie A club must make a move.

Lukaku continues to be linked with Antonio Conte’s Inter, having acknowledged a desire to play in Italy and hinted his future could be away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old Belgium international joined United from Everton for £75million in 2017 and the Premier League giants want to recoup that fee as Inter circle.

After meeting Inter officials on Wednesday, Pastorello told reporters: “Nothing new. We met each other to understand better the situation. We will see what [Inter] is going to decide. 

It is not on us. If the player wants to move [to Inter] they need to hurry. He [Lukaku] is a true target. It doesn’t mean it will be official.

He added: “I think that the deal is not simple to reach, anyway.”

Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finished sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

