This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lukaku goal rounds off Milan derby as Inter come from two down for famous win

A thrilling game sent Inter to top of Serie A.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 10:21 PM
50 minutes ago 1,599 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5000397
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring.
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring.
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring.

INTER CAME FROM two goals down to earn a famous 4-2 victory over Milan in a gripping Derby della Madonnina that sent the Nerazzurri top of Serie A.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to haunt his former club with a goal and an assist for Ante Rebic as Milan raced ahead before half-time, but the 38-year-old striker could not maintain his unbeaten run since returning to San Siro in January.

The Rossoneri’s hopes of causing an upset faded in the space of two second-half minutes that saw Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino plunder quickfire goals to get Inter back on level terms.

Antonio Conte’s men took the lead 20 minutes from time through Stefan de Vrij’s superbly executed header and Romelu Lukaku scored in second-half stoppage time to make sure his side leapfrogged Lazio and Juventus into top spot.

Inter looked vulnerable at the back throughout the first half and in the 40th minute Ibrahimovic headed a high ball down for Ante Rebic, who had the simple task of tapping it home from two yards.

On the stroke of half-time Franck Kessie diverted Samu Castillejo’s corner to the far post where Ibrahimovic applied a header with just enough power to beat Daniele Padelli and double Milan’s advantage.

Brozovic fired Inter back into contention when he sent a brilliant volley into the bottom-left corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Two minutes later it was all square when Alexis Sanchez cut the ball back box to Vecino, whose low drive hit Simon Kjaer on its way into the net.

The game swung from end-to-end before De Vrij peeled away from Alessio Romagnoli and stooped to meet Antonio Candreva’s corner with a header that rose over Donnarumma into the top-left corner.

Substitute Christian Eriksen shook the frame of the goal with a stunning 30-yard free-kick before Ibrahimovic dramatically hit the post at the other end, but Lukaku put the game beyond doubt when he rose above Kjaer to convert Victor Moses’ cross at the death.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie