Lukaku omitted from United squad for Norway trip as exit speculation continues

The striker appears close to an Old Trafford departure after being left out of Solskjaer’s panel for their friendly against Kristiansund.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jul 2019, 1:38 PM
38 minutes ago 882 Views 1 Comment
ROMELU LUKAKU HAS been left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Norwegian side Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday.

romelu-lukaku-cropped_3wghfd3gv6361r14496wgakus Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international failed to feature at all on the club’s tour of Asia and speculation about his future is set to continue following his omission from the 26-man group named to fly to Norway.

United did not offer an explanation for striker Lukaku’s absence.

Serie A side Inter have made their interest clear and the 26-year-old fuelled rumours of a move over the weekend as he uploaded a photo to social media showing him alongside his agent Federico Pastorello, captioned: “Soon to be continued.”

San Siro might not be his only possible destination, however, with Italian champions Juventus also reportedly weighing up whether to make an offer.

Full-back Matteo Darmian, another player linked to Inter, has also been excluded from United’s travelling party.

Eric Bailly will not travel after twisting his knee during last week’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham in Shanghai.

The Kristiansund clash is the penultimate match on United’s pre-season schedule, with only an International Champions Cup game against AC Milan in Cardiff to follow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men then begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on 11 August.

