New boss Kompany allows Lukaku train with Anderlecht

MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER Romelu Lukaku spent Monday training with Anderlecht as reports regarding his future and a potential Old Trafford exit continue.

Lukaku hasn't featured for Man United in the pre-season.

United’s squad were reportedly given Monday off following Saturday’s pre-season win against AC Milan.

However, with Lukaku not featuring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Cardiff – or in any of their six pre-season games – the frontman has returned to his homeland in an effort to boost his fitness.

Lukaku is understood to be on his way out of Old Trafford having dropping behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order for a starting berth as United’s central striker.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Inter all summer, but recently their Serie A rivals Juventus have been widely touted as a more likely destination for Lukaku.

Pictures of the former Everton man training with another side will do nothing to help the rumours of his imminent departure, although it is believed that Lukaku was training with Anderlecht’s youth team having been arranged as a one-time favour by former international team-mate – and the Belgian club’s new head coach – Vincent Kompany.

With United back in training on Tuesday it is believed Lukaku will return to their Carrington base as Solskjaer begins to plan for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Chelsea.