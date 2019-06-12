This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I know what I'll do but won't say' - Lukaku expecting 'busy summer' as he casts doubt over United future

The Red Devils striker did little to dismiss rumours of a potential Old Trafford exit after Belgium’s latest Euro 2020 qualifier.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 8:58 AM
Belgium and United striker Romelu Lukaku (file pic).
ROMELU LUKAKU SAID he expects a “busy summer” as he cast doubts over his Manchester United future amid growing links to Inter Milan.

Lukaku has emerged as a reported target for Antonio Conte’s side after previously revealing it would be a “dream” to play in Serie A at some point in his career.

New Inter head coach Conte is reportedly keen to sign Lukaku, having missed out on the Belgium striker during his time in charge of Chelsea after he opted to join Premier League rivals United for £75 million (€84.3 million) in 2017.

Lukaku was asked about his future following Belgium’s 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Scotland on Tuesday and the 26-year-old did little to dismiss rumours of a potential Old Trafford exit.

“I have a contract with Man United,” said Lukaku, who scored twice against Scotland. “I’ll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision.

I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I’ll do but won’t say it.

“We’ll see. If I expect a busy summer? Yes.”

Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finish sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United in total, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The imposing centre-forward was unable to build on his promising debut campaign at Old Trafford, during which he managed to hit 26 goals under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship.

Lukaku enjoyed a brief resurgence after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as interim United boss back in December, most notably scoring twice in a stunning Champions League win over Paris Saint Germain.

However, his form dipped dramatically between March and May, with many fans and experts calling his fitness levels and technical ability into question.

