Shelbourne's Browne makes Crystal Palace move as Sligo native continues Italian adventure

SHELBOURNE’S LUKE BROWNE and Sligo native Liam Kerrigan have both completed moves to Crystal Palace and Italian outfit Novaro respectively.

Browne has joined the Crystal Palace academy to be part of the team U18 side. Browne, who is also a graduate of the Shelbourne academy, made his senior debut on the final day of the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division season against St Patrick’s Athletic. He featured twice more in cup competitions the following year.

Advertisement

He then joined First Division side Wexford F.C. on loan for the 2023 campaign. Browne represented the Republic of Ireland U18s and captained the U19 side in their European Championship qualifiers.

Kerrigan has joined Serie C side Novara on loan from parent club Como 1907. The former UCD and Sligo Rovers attacker has struggled with injuries since moving to Italy midway through the 2022 season, including a long-term knee injury last year.

As a result, the former Ireland under-21 international make just 12 league appearances for the Serie B side Como.

Como 1907 announces the temporary loan of Liam Kerrigan to Novara FC.



The club looks forward to welcoming him back and hopes the experience helps him recover fully.



Best of luck and see you soon Liam! pic.twitter.com/gkzpUKmiET — Como1907 (@Como_1907) January 26, 2024

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!