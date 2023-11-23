'Football, thank you': Shelbourne captain Luke Byrne forced to retire aged 30

SHELBOURNE CAPTAIN LUKE Byrne has retired from professional football at the age of 30.

Shels announced the news in a statement tonight, citing ongoing knee issues for the early end to the skipper’s career.

It reads: “An accomplished defender, Byrne has been an instrumental figure in the Reds resurgence over the past few years and consistently displayed dedication, leadership, and an incredible work ethic.

“Byrne put his body on the line time after time and gave everything to the club.”

The Reds also hailed his “extraordinary impact on and off the pitch”.

The Dubliner arrived at Tolka Park from Shamrock Rovers in 2019. A key member of the SSE Airtricity League First Division-winning side that season, Byrne went on to captain them to the title and promotion in 2021.

Shelbourne FC regrets to announce the retirement of our club captain, Luke Byrne#DublinsFinest | #ThankYouLukey — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 23, 2023

He started 34 Premier Division games in 2022, and also played in four FAI Cup fixtures.

And Byrne played 20 times — 16 of those starts — in the league in 2023, as Damien Duff’s side finished fourth, recording their highest placing since 2006 and qualifying for Europe.

“This is the day I’ve dreaded for a long time,” Byrne said. “After much thought, consideration and talking to those closest to me, I’ve made the decision to retire from playing football.

“It’s been the hardest decision of my life, but at this moment in time it’s the right decision for me. I’ve given everything to football but it’s come at a cost. Years of fighting back from injury and battling through chronic pain has taken its toll. It’s time for me to give up the game I love.

“I have played for incredible clubs and met many amazing people. Luckily some I will call friends for life. I want to say thank you to every coach, team-mate, supporter and person who played a part in my career. A special thanks goes out to my family, who gave up so much to allow me to live my dream. Without you none of this would have been possible. My dad was my first coach and to this day, my biggest fan.

“Throughout my career there were many highs and lows, but I have no regrets. I loved every moment. Football, thank you. You owe me nothing and I owe you everything.”

“This is the day I’ve dreaded for a long time also,” Duff added. “You are a class act, the best of the best. Luke, thank you. You owe me nothing and I owe you everything.”

The statement concludes: “Shelbourne FC extends its deepest gratitude to Luke Byrne for his invaluable contributions and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

“He leaves a legacy as one of the finest to ever wear the iconic Red shirt and will always be warmly welcomed at Tolka Park.”