Ex-county senior boss Dempsey takes over recent Longford champions

RECENT LONGFORD SENIOR champions Killoe Young Emmets turned to experienced former county boss Luke Dempsey to manage them for the 2023 season.

Dempsey has extensive county experience having been at the helm of the Carlow, Westmeath and Longford senior football teams during his managerial career.

More recently at club level he was in charge of St Loman’s Mullingar when they won the Westmeath senior title and narrowly lost the Leinster club decider in 2017.

Killoe have been a strong presence in Longford football over the last decade, winning five county senior titles since 2012. Their most recent triumph was in 2020 when they completed back-to-back county final wins.

Killoe Young Emmets have ratified Luke Dempsey as our new Manager for the 2023 season and he will be assisted by the Westmeath U-20 Manager Damien Gavin. The full management team will be finalised in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/GUxb9SvfC4 — Killoe GAA (@KilloeGAA) November 27, 2022