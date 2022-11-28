Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-county senior boss Dempsey takes over recent Longford champions

Luke Dempsey has previously managed the Carlow, Westmeath and Longford senior football teams.

Luke Dempsey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RECENT LONGFORD SENIOR champions Killoe Young Emmets turned to experienced former county boss Luke Dempsey to manage them for the 2023 season.

Dempsey has extensive county experience having been at the helm of the Carlow, Westmeath and Longford senior football teams during his managerial career.

More recently at club level he was in charge of St Loman’s Mullingar when they won the Westmeath senior title and narrowly lost the Leinster club decider in 2017.

Killoe have been a strong presence in Longford football over the last decade, winning five county senior titles since 2012. Their most recent triumph was in 2020 when they completed back-to-back county final  wins.

