Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 4 October 2022
Advertisement

Luke Donald says Ryder Cup can 'unify' golf despite LIV split

The Europe team captain hopes the Ryder Cup will help put that bitterness to one side.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 5:21 PM
4 minutes ago 47 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5884068
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald during a press conference at the Hotel Cavalieri, Rome.
Image: PA
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald during a press conference at the Hotel Cavalieri, Rome.
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald during a press conference at the Hotel Cavalieri, Rome.
Image: PA

LUKE DONALD SAID Tuesday that next year’s Ryder Cup will “unify” golf despite the sport descending into civil war over the mega-rich breakaway LIV tour.

Golf was plunged into crisis when the Saudi-funded LIV was announced earlier this year, offering players who switched from the traditional PGA and European tours huge sums of money but sparking a bitter split that threatens to tear the sport apart.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said last month that he does not want any LIV players in Europe’s Ryder Cup team, while in June USA captain Zach Johnson suggested they would not be eligible for a place in Italy next September.

Europe team captain Donald, who took the position after his predecessor Henrik Stenson was sacked for joining LIV, told reporters in Rome that the Ryder Cup will help put that bitterness to one side.

“The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really, I think. What’s so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game. I think it’s always an inspiration to the fans, to anyone,” Donald told reporters at an event marking one year before the tournament.

“The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it’s a great way to unify everyone. I think it will continue to do that.”

Johnson revealed that Tiger Woods would play some role in the Americans’ bid to win in Europe for the first time in three decades, even if he isn’t one of the 12 players out on the Marco Simone course just outside the Italian capital.

“I can tell you right now, I don’t know whether he’ll be here next year, but he will be part of this team in some capacity. He already is frankly,” said Johnson.

“I can’t put this mildly; he loves the Ryder Cup… he wants to be a part of it as best he can… He and I will be in constant communication.”

Last month the USA brushed aside a non-European Internationals squad decimated by LIV defections 17.5-12.5 at the Presidents Cup.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

They inflicted the heaviest ever defeat on Europe last year, winning 19-9 at Whistling Straits, but last won away from home at The Belfry in 1993.

“It’s just difficult. Just the mere fact that when you come to a hostile, foreign environment it’s hard,” added Johnson.

“Coupling that you have these passionate fans over here who I adore, cheering and rooting really hard for their team, as they should. So I don’t know why we haven’t (won for so long)… what I do know is 2023 will be an opportunity of a lifetime.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie