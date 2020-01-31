This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 January, 2020
Disappointment for Dubliner Keeler as Andrade dominates Irish 'warrior' in Miami title fight

‘Cool Hand’ Keeler’s bid to become the WBO welterweight champion ended in defeat.

By Emma Duffy Friday 31 Jan 2020, 8:16 AM
1 hour ago 978 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4987304
Image: MTK Global.
Image: MTK Global.
A valiant effort from Luke Keeler Stateside.
A valiant effort from Luke Keeler Stateside.
Image: MTK Global.

IRELAND’S LUKE KEELER fell to a ninth-round stoppage in Miami overnight, as WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade defended his belt with a convincing win. 

Pre-fight favourite Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) dominated, and was never exactly troubled by the Dubliner  (17-3-1, 5 KOs) at Island Gardens.

Just seconds into the opening round, the American floored Keeler, and did likewise with a hard left in the second. But he rose from early knockdowns and battled on, before being stopped on his feet in round nine.

“Luke Keeler is a warrior and a future champion one day,” Andrade told DAZN in his post-match interview. “I’m willing to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe Saunders in my next fight.”

‘Cool Hand’ Keeler himself added: “It was my first fight at true world level and I think I completed at stages. I’m still learning from Pete Taylor, I’ve been a full-time pro for two years and I’ll take it as a lesson.

“If I wasn’t improving I wouldn’t come back, I want to be world champion and I really feel I learned from the experience.

“He hit harder than I expected. He is a great champion, he deserves to be there at the top of the Middleweight division but I did compete at stages.

“I didn’t disgrace myself and I’m going home to Ireland with some pride.”

A win would have seen 32-year-old Keeler emulate Irish greats Steve Collins and Andy Lee in securing the WBO world middleweight belt.  

In another bout carrying Irish interest, seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano all but set up her highly-anticipated meeting with Katie Taylor after seeing off Simone Da Silva inside three rounds.

The undercard also saw Joseph Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) overcome a gruesome gash above his left eye to capture the IBF junior lightweight title from Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision. 

Mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev also staged an upset, dethroning Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) via split decision. And a Youtuber match-up saw Jake Paul beat AnEsonGib.

- with reporting from Omni.

