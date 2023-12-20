Advertisement
Peter Wright crashed out while Luke Littler, 16, starred on his debut. Press Association
Luke Littler

Sixteen-year-old steals the show at World Darts Championship - but two-time champ Wright is out

Luke Littler showed no nerves as he hit seven 180s and finished with an extraordinary average of 110.
55 minutes ago

TWO-TIME WINNER Peter Wright crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship in the second round after a 3-0 defeat to Jim Williams at Alexandra Palace.

The 53-year-old, who was dressed as the Grinch complete with lime-green hair, ensured a miserable Christmas after posting a dismal three-dart average of less than 84.

Williams, a BDO runner-up in 2020, was also far from his best in a poor quality clash, admitting afterwards: “I was fighting myself all the way and it’s a little bit frustrating – but hopefully we’ll get there.”

A star was born earlier as 16-year-old Luke Littler marked his World Championship debut with a blistering 3-0 win over experienced Dutchman Christian Kist.

Littler showed no nerves as he hit seven 180s and finished with an extraordinary average of 110 to mark himself out as a genuine contender for the crown.

The teenager told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe how quickly I settled in. I was a bit nervous going to the stage but as soon as I found my rhythm I was in.”

Also in the Wednesday evening session, Richard Veenstra eased past Ben Robb 3-0 while Ryan Joyce was a 3-1 winner over Alex Spellman.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were two Irish wins with Carlow’s Steve Lennon and Limerick’s Willie O’Connor sealing their progress to the second round.

Press Association
