Luke Littler: 'I hope I have caught lots of young people’s minds to get on a board'

LUKE LITTLER WANTS to inspire fellow youngsters to play darts after his historic World Championship campaign.

The 16-year-old debutant has taken the sport by storm by reaching the final at Alexandra Palace, where he was beaten by world number one Luke Humphries on Wednesday night.

He was one win away from becoming darts’ youngest champion and earning sporting immortality but went down 7-4 in the final.

His performances over the last fortnight have earned him celebrity status and have transcended the world of darts as everyone has wanted a piece of the teenager from Warrington.

And Littler, who left school with just one GCSE in the summer to concentrate on his darts, wants to be an inspiration to other kids.

“I have caught a load of people’s attention,” he said. “It is just unbelievable, I hope I have caught lots of young people’s minds to get on a board and just try it out.

“If they don’t like it that’s fine but I’d advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you’ll always love it.

“If you love the darts why don’t you get on the board and try and be like me or one of the other top professionals.”

Life has changed forever for Littler, who pocketed a £200,000 prize for finishing second and has got even more earning power owing to his celebrity status.

“I have just got to be myself and be the Luke Littler I have been here for the last three to four weeks,” he added. “It has changed me a lot, I have broke into the top 32, I have got a bit of money now, which is going to help.”

For now, he can’t wait to get home to his X-Box, but the teenager is confident he will be crowned world champion in the future. “I have won six games here, so why can’t I go and win seven here in years to come?” he said at one point.

Humphries celebrates with the Sid Waddell Trophy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Humphries is celebrating a sensational win. The 28-year-old’s rise has been remarkable in its own right, from battling personal demons and anxiety to reaching the top of his chosen discipline.

“I could not put into words how great this feels,” he said. “I was thinking I had to win this one because he (Littler) is going to dominate world darts. When I was on the brink of winning, he was relentless.

“It is something I never believed would happen to me. Incredibly pleased to have achieved something that I have always dreamed of.

“Luke showed incredible grit and determination. We will never ever see the likes of him again at that age, to go up on the world stage and produce those darts in the final, I love the kid to bits, he is a real credit.

“I hope he plays in everything because it is special.”

Humphries has pledged to donate some of his prize money to Prostate Cancer UK as over £1million was raised for the charity during the World Championships.

“My father-in-law has battled prostate cancer, he went and got it checked out early, so this is a close thing to my heart,” he explained. “I will be dedicating that one to him.

“For me to have added £73,000 [Paddy Power pledged to donate £1,000 every time a player hit 180 at the Alexandra Palace] is just fantastic.

“It is very, very close to my heart and as a collective the players have added quite a lot of money, I won’t say the figure, but I am going to donate a bit from my prize money as well.”