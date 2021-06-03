McGrath to captain Leinster in Glasgow to mark his 150th appearance

LUKE MCGRATH WILL captain Leinster tomorrow to mark his 150th appearance for the club against Glasggow (KO 8.15pm, Eir Sport).

Hugo Keenan starts at full back for Cullen, with Tommy O’Brien on the right wing and Jimmy O’Brien on the left.

Rory O’Loughlin and Garry Ringrose start in the centre with captain Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne the half backs.

In the pack Irish internationals Ed Byrne, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent start in the front row, with Ross Molony and James Ryan behind them in the second.

The back row sees Josh Murphy, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris line up to complete the XV for the trip to Scotstoun Stadium.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets)

15. Hugo Keenan (28)

14. Tommy O’Brien (9)

13. Garry Ringrose (84)

12. Rory O’Loughlin (85)

11. Jimmy O’Brien (33)

10. Ross Byrne (102)

9. Luke McGrath (149) CAPTAIN

1. Ed Byrne (69)

2. Rónan Kelleher (23)

3. Michael Bent (157)

4. Ross Molony (115)

5. James Ryan (48)

6. Josh Murphy (48)

7. Josh van der Flier (96)

8. Calean Doris (38)

16. Dan Sheehan (12)

17. Peter Dooley (92)

18. Andrew Porter (76)

19. Ryan Baird (25)

20. Scott Penny (27)

21. Rowan Osborne (11)

22. Jordan Larmour (60)

23. Cian Kelleher (26)



Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)