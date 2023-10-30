Advertisement
Craig Watson/INPHO Luke McGrath in action against Glasgow.
Sidelined
Leinster's Luke McGrath ruled out for up to eight weeks with knee injury
Scrum-half suffered ligament injury against Glasgow Warriors.
11 minutes ago

LUKE McGRATH, LEINSTER’S experienced scrum-half, has been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks due to a knee ligament injury. 

The Ireland international sustained the injury during the province’s first URC game of the season away to Glasgow Warriors on 22 October.

McGrath, 30, has made 197 appearances for Leinster and been capped 19 times by Ireland at senior level. 

The injury rules McGrath out for a busy period in Leinster’s URC season, and the province’s Champions Cup group stage game away to holders La Rochelle on 10 December. 

Leinster have also provided injury updates on hooker John McKee who “injured his hamstring against Glasgow Warriors and will be unavailable for selection this week” and prop Michael Milne who “is progressing through the final stages of his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury”. 

No updates were available on Cian Healy (shoulder), Ed Byrne (hamstring) and Alex Soroka (foot).  

