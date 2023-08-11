Advertisement
Evan Logan/INPHO McNicholas has been an ever-present for Sligo in the league this season.
# Cool Hand Luke
Welcome to Wrexham! Sligo Rovers keeper 'absolutely buzzing' after agreeing move
Luke McNicholas will initially join on “a short loan deal” with an option for Wrexham to make the move permanent.
35 minutes ago

SLIGO ROVERS GOALKEEPER Luke McNicholas has become the latest Irish signing to join Wrexham’s Hollywood story in League Two.

Mayo native McNicholas will initially join on “a short loan deal”, Sligo said, before Wrexham have the option to make the move permanent in January.

The 23-year-old established himself as Sligo’s first-choice keeper following Ed McGinty’s departure for Oxford United last year, and has been an ever-present in the league this season.

McNicholas will add to a growing Irish contingent at the Welsh club — which is co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — and follows the signing of James McClean last week.

Manager Phil Parkinson described his new signing as a “a good, young goalkeeper with real potential”.

McNicholas said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“The experience in the goalkeeping department at Wrexham is second to none.

“I’ve got so much to learn from all of them, and from [goalkeeping coach] Aidan Davison, so I know I’m going to soak it all in.”

Niall Kelly
