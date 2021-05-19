BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 19 May 2021
Shaw vows to help fan who allegedly faces Old Trafford ban for throwing scarf at him

The England international reached out to the fan who was reputedly thrown out of Old Trafford following the incident.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 May 2021, 2:07 PM
Luke Shaw (R) celebrating Edinson Cavani's goal against Fulham.
Image: PHIL NOBLE
Image: PHIL NOBLE

LUKE SHAW SAYS he will try to help a Manchester United fan who claims he faces a three-year ban from Old Trafford for throwing a green and gold scarf towards the full-back.

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham on Tuesday night in their first match in front of supporters for more than a year.

Home fan Shaun Logan wrote on Twitter that he hurled his scarf in a “peaceful gesture” during the match.

Logan added that he is travelling to Gdansk for next week’s Europa League final against Villarreal and fears the game could be “the end of the road”.

He wrote: “(The scarf) was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the stewards I’m facing a three-year ban.

“All paid up for Gdansk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke Shaw laughed.”

England international Shaw later vowed to try to ensure the supporter does not face any punishment.

He tweeted: “I understand completely, first match back at Old Trafford, emotions are high.

“I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out.”

